Manchester City to host Real Madrid Champions League tie at Etihad Stadium - report

Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League match, round of 16 first leg, between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain

Manchester City have reportedly won the battle to host the reverse fixture of their round-of-16 second leg tie against Real Madrid which City lead 2-1.

UEFA initially wanted the fixture, alongside the three other ties which require concluding, played in Lisbon to avoid health and quarantine concerns related to Covid-19.

City have wanted to preserve their home advantage, while Real Madrid were keen for it to go ahead in Portugal.

But according to AS, the relaxation of quarantining rules in the UK means City will now be allowed to play the game at home and it could be announced on the day of the quarter-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

UEFA are also expected to confirm that Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona will be allowed to host their respective last-16 ties.

From the quarter-final stage onwards, Portugal will host the remaining matches on a single-game knockout basis in August.

