Manchester City to learn Champions League fate on Monday

Manchester City will find out whether their appeal against a two-year Champions League ban for alleged financial fair play breaches has been sucessful on Monday.

UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) handed out the ban, along with a €30 million fine, in February and City immediately lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

It was concluded that the club had committed "serious" FFP breeches between 2012 and 2016. It was also said that City did not cooperate with the UEFA investigation.

City responded by alleging that they did not enjoy a due process, saying: "Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible."

The CAS heard the Man City appeal last month and has now confirmed that its decision will be announced at 09:30am on Monday.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce the decision taken in the arbitration procedure between Manchester City Football Club and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Monday, 13 July 2020," a press release says.

"A media release will be published on the CAS website (www.tas-cas.org) at 10:30am [CET]."

The result will not only have huge implications on the race for European places this season, but could also force a shake-up at City, with star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne having hinted that he could leave the club if he cannot participate in European football.

