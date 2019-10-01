Manchester City enjoyed in excess of 70% possession against Dinamo Zagreb - but needed second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden to secure a 2-0 win at the Eithad Stadium.

The match often felt like an attack-versus-defence training exercise, with Dinamo under constant pressure and City having 18 shots in total, yet the teams entered the break level after City wasted numerous chances.

Ilkay Gundogan hitting the bar was the closest they came in the first period, with Sergio Agero and David Silva were both guilty of squandering great opportunities.

With City struggling to break the Croatians down, Pep Guardiola brought Sterling on just 10 minutes after the break and that decision soon paid dividends as he turned home Riyad Mahrez’s low cross to break the deadlock.

Dominik Livakovic made a smart save to deny Mahrez not long after, while Aguero was also denied what looked like a penalty on replays as a second goal for the home team always looked far more likely than an equaliser.

And so it was that Sterling then turned provider in stoppage time, teeing up Foden to add some gloss to the win.

The result sends City top of Group C as they have two wins from two. Dinamo are second on goal difference.

TALKING POINT

City picked a good game to be so wasteful. Guardiola’s team created chance after chance in the first half, and it was visible that the manager was getting more and more frustrated by his team’s poor finishing. It didn’t cost them on this occasion - they were so dominant that it felt inevitable a chance would go in before time was up - but with a defence that often looks fallible and is even more so at the moment because of a spate of injuries, they cannot afford to be so wasteful against better opposition. With Kevin De Bruyn emissions and Sterling starting on the bench, City’s other attacking players did little to curry favour with their manager.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb). He made an excellent stop to deny Aguero when he was one-on-one early on, and had that chance been a goal you feel it could have become a massacre. The 24-year-old was also confident and comfortable at crosses and made a string of other saves that, while less impressive, still needed to be executed. Another goalkeeper could easily have wilted under the onslaught, but he was very impressive.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ - SAVE! A sloppy backpass puts Aguero through on goal. He tries to take it round the goalkeeper, but Livakovic makes himself big and makes a good save. Aguero gathers the rebound and sends in back into the danger zone, where it ricochets to B. Silva, but he shoots over.

22’ - OFF THE BAR! A loose ball runs to Gundogan, 18 yards out, and he rifles an effort past the goalie off the bar.

23’ - NO PENALTY. City squander another great chance and this time it's a cross that falls to captain D. Silva inside the six-yard box, but he can't hit the target. Interestingly, the ball came to him off the arm of a Dinamo defender, but there won't be a penalty given here.

66’ - GOAL! Manchester City 1-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Sterling). Finally! After some patient build-up play, Rodri plays in Mahrez, who is by the byline and delivers a low cross for Sterling to convert. The relief is palpable.

90+5’ - GOAL! Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (Foden). City launch a counter-attack, Sterling carries the ball forward and then tees up Foden, who hits a low, hard shot past the goalkeeper. Game over.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Cancelo 7, Fernandinho 7, Otamendi 6, Mendy 5, Gundogan 6, Rodri 6, D. Silva 6, B. Silva 5, Mahrez 6, Aguero 5. Subs: Sterling 8, Jesus 5, Foden 7.

Dinamo Zagreb: Livakovic 8, Stojanovic 6, Theophile-Catherine 6, Dilaver 7, Peric 7, Leovac 6, Ademi 5, Moro 5, Orsic 6, Olmo 6, Petkovic 5. Subs: Gavranovic 5, Gojak 5, Atirmwen 5.

KEY STATS