Football

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola after defeat

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola after his side's Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig and exit from the competition. Raiola has yet again been talking about his client wanting to leave the Old Trafford club and attempting to engineer another big move.

