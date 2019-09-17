Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Marco Reus’ penalty as Barcelona battled to a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League opener.

Having publicly declared his frustration at playing international deputy to Germany's Manuel Neuer, Ter Stegen made a statement by putting in a man-of-the-match display back on home soil.

Marco Reus and Marc-André ter StegenGetty Images

The Barcelona goalkeeper rose to the occasion when saving Marco Reus’ penalty in the second half, before denying the Dortmund captain again with a double save later on.

Lionel Messi did return for his first minutes of the season, but after replacing Ansu Fati – who became Barcelona’s youngest ever player to feature in the Champions League – the club’s all-time top scorer could only see his injury-time effort deflect wide as the visitors were denied a smash-and-grab win.

TALKING POINT

Ter Stegen makes a point, and earns a valuable one – It’s somewhat poetic that Ter Stegen returned to Germany so soon after the international break, so soon after declaring playing second-fiddle to Neuer was a “tough blow”, to put in a performance like that. It may do little to sway Joachim Low, but in doing so, the goalkeeper earned his side a valuable point which could make all the difference in Group F. They’ve drawn their toughest away game, and they have Ter Stegen to thank.

ter stegenGetty Images

Oh, and he was off his line for the penalty – having been given a talking to by the referee for some 20 seconds prior - but that would ruin the narrative.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – For reasons stated above and even further above. The only reason Barcelona came away from Germany with a point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Dortmund: Burki 7, Hakimi 7, Hummels 8, Akanji 7, Guerreiro 7, Delaney 7, Witsel 7, Sancho 7, Reus 6, Hazard 6, Alcacer 6. Subs: Brandt 6, Larsen N/A

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 8, Semedo 6, Lenglet 6, Pique 7, Jordi Alba 6, Arthur 7, Busquets 6, De Jong 7, Suarez 6, Griezmann 6, Fati 6. Subs: Roberto 6, Mess 6, Rakitic 6

KEY MOMENTS

25’ - BIG SAVE! Hazard cuts onto his right foot and threads through a delightful pass for Reus, who looks to blast it under Ter Stegen, but the Barcelona goalkeeper gets a vital boot to it.

55’ – PENALTY TO DORTMUND! Sancho cuts back inside and goes down when Semedo treads on his boot. Booking for the Barca defender, penalty to Dortmund...

57’ - WHAT A SAVE! Two Germans face-off, but it's Ter Stegen who brilliantly dives to his left to keep out Reus' spot-kick!

77’ - OFF THE BAR! What a strike, and what an impact that would have been from Brandt, whose strike from distance rattles the bar and had Ter Stegen beaten.

80’ - DOUBLE SAVE! Ter Stegen denies Reus again... twice! Brandt's low cross picks out Reus, but the Dortmund captain sees two attempts saved by Ter Stegen in a matter of seconds.

KEY STATS