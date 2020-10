Football

Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe can be 'top strikers for 10, 15 years' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Marcus Rashford and believes he and PSG's Kylian Mbappe can be 'top strikers for 10, 15 years' in the Champions League.

00:00:30, 15 views, 26 minutes ago