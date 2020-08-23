Dancing Neymar relaxed as Champions League final approaches

Neymar of Paris Saint-Germain arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar cut a relaxed figure ahead of the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Saturday night.

As he walked to the dressing rooms for the match in Lisbon Neymar danced and smiled as he made his way to the changing rooms.

Neymar has had a difficult time with PSG since his arrival and had been linked with a return to Spain on a number of occasions since his move from Barcelona.

However he has already won the Champions League with the Catalans, back in 2015, so may not be feeling the pressure like some of his greener teammates.

