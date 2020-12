Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refuses to criticise Fred after red card for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the 'referee made a mistake' showing Fred a second yellow card during their 3-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Many have criticised Fred for leaving United in a bad spot against Neymar and co in a crucial match.

