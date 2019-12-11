Neymar and Kylian Mbappe inspired Paris Saint-Germain to an emphatic 5-0 win over Galatasaray as the French champions finished their Champions League group stage campaign in style.

Thomas Tuchel made a number of changes to his starting lineup with top spot in Group A already secured, but this was still an exceptional display from PSG with Mauro Icardi opening the scoring after 32 minutes following a through ball by Mbappe.

Neymar then added his name to the scoresheet just moments later, spraying a pass out to Pablo Sarabia who found the far corner of the Galatasaray net with a low finish. It was 3-0 within seconds of the restart after half time, with Mbappe and Neymar linking up inside the box and the former converting.

A fourth was scored through Mbappe when the young Frenchman was released clean through on goal, sweeping a finish past Fernando Muslera, before he was felled in the box and substitute Edinson Cavani rolled a penalty kick into the back of the net, capping the scoring at 5-0 and drawing a line in the sand for the French side in this season’s Champions League.

TALKING POINT - Mauro Icardi has upgraded PSG’s frontline when it didn’t look possible

The summer signing of Icardi from Inter looked to be a signing for the sake of a signing. PSG already had one of the best attacking lines in Europe. There were other areas of the team that needed reinforcement. Since then, though, Icardi has shown that PSG’s attack can reach another level, scoring his 12th goal of the season in this win. The Argentine has formed a strong understanding with Mbappe and Neymar, forcing Edinson Cavani to watch from the bench for the most part.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Some PSG supporters have still to forgive Neymar for what happened in the summer, but in this form the Brazilian is arguably the French champions’ best player and the guy who could still carry them to Champions League glory. Neymar was in the mood from start to finish tonight, scoring one and contributing two assists. His understanding with Icardi and Mbappe has never looked stronger. There was no way to stop him.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain - Rico 5, Bernat 5, Marquinhos 6, Diallo 5, Kurzawa 6, Kouassi 7, Sarabia 7, Paredes 6, Neymar 9, Mbappe 8, Icardi 8. Subs - Cavani 6, Verratti 5, Kehrer 5.

Galatasaray - Muslera 5, Mariano 4, Donk 4, Marcao 5, Nagatomo 5, N’Zonzi 4, Belhanda 5, Lemina 5, Seri, 5 Bayram 4, Mor 4. Subs - Falcao 4, Inan 5, Ozbayrakli 3.

KEY MOMENTS

15’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! PSG believe that they have scored the opening goal, but it's chalked off for offside. Mbappe was played through, he squared for Icardi to finish, but the Frenchman was offside.

32’ GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Galatasaray: Neymar is the architect for PSG, releasing Mbappe in behind the opposition defence. The young Frenchman then had the presence of mind to square for Icardi who had time and space to finish into the back of the net with ease.

35’ GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Galatasaray: It's a quick-fire second goal for PSG and it's Neymar who is the creator again! His dribble forward opened up space in the final third, he played the pass out right to Sarabia and he found the far corner of the net with a low finish.

46’ GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Galatasaray: An excellent third goal from PSG! Mbappe and Neymar link up inside the opposition penalty area, with the former back-heeling an assist for the latter and the Brazilian forward finished with a low finish into the far corner of the net.

56’ Should have been four! Mbappe was clean through on goal after being played through by Neymar, but the Frenchman sends his shot inches over the bar. He was looking for the far top corner.

63’ GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Galatasaray: It's four for PSG and it's a goal for Mbappe this time! The Frenchman was released clean in on goal, he had time to settle himself and sweep home the finish. It's just been too easy for PSG to get in behind Galatasaray this evening.

82’ PENALTY KICK TO PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN! Mbappe is shoved over as he tries to round Muslera and the hosts will have a chance to add a fifth from the spot.

84’ GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Galatasaray: Mbappe hands the ball to Cavani at the demand of the crowd inside the Parc des Princes and the striker rolls the shot into the back of the net, with Muslera diving the wrong way. That's a very popular goal with the PSG fans!

KEY STATS

Since his Champions League debut in September 2013, Neymar has both scored and assisted in nine different matches - only Lionel Messi (10) and Cristiano Ronaldo (11) have done so on more occasions in the same time.

Kylian Mbappe has been involved in seven goals in the Champions League this season (four goals, three assists) - only Robert Lewandowski (10) and Erling Haaland (nine) have been involved in more.

Mbappe now has 19 goals and 11 assists in 30 Champions League appearances.