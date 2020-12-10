Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero has no chance of starting Saturday’s Manchester despite making his return from injury in Manchester City’s Champions League win over Marseille.

The Argentine striker has missed much of the 2020/21 campaign, but made a second half cameo appearance on Wednesday night, coming off the bench with 25 minutes and scoring in a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Champions League Zidane: 'I will never be Real Madrid's Alex Ferguson' 42 MINUTES AGO

Guardiola expressed his satisfaction at the impact made by Aguero, but was quick to dispel suggestions he could return to the starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

“No,” the City boss replied when asked whether Aguero could be in from the start at Old Trafford. “His instinct to score goals will always be there. The important thing is he made a good three or four training sessions and the reaction after the training session was good.

“He played 25 minutes and scored a goal and was active. Step by step. What is important is how his reaction will be tomorrow after this effort.”

Ferran Torres scored the opener as City completed their group stage campaign with a comprehensive victory. Raheem Sterling came off the bench to score a second and Aguero grabbed the third as Guardiola’s men prepared for the derby with a win.

Champions League Klopp: 'One Liverpool record after another for Salah' AN HOUR AGO