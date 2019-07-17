Piast Gliwice
    19:00
    17/07/19
    Stadion Miejski
    BATE Borisov
      Champions League • Qualifying Round 1
      Qualifying
      Piast Gliwice - BATE Borisov
      Champions League - 17 July 2019

      Champions League – Follow the Football match between Piast Gliwice and BATE Borisov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 17 July 2019.
      Managers: Waldemar Fornalik (Piast Gliwice) and Alexey Baga (BATE Borisov).

      Have your say by voting on who will win between Piast Gliwice and BATE Borisov? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Piast Gliwice vs BATE Borisov. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
