Pochettino slams Tottenham players after Olympiacos capitulation

Spurs had led through Lucas Moura and Harry Kane but were pegged back and forced into a share of the spoils in Athens thanks to a superb comeback.

Pochettino says that his players approached the match with the wrong mentality, leading to the disappointing result.

“It is easy to explain,” Pochettino said. “When we don’t show that intensity the competition demands we struggle.

“We are not talking about the quality of players, we are talking about focus, concentration, anticipation.

“How many times did we anticipate the action? How many times were we not productive like we were against Palace?

“It’s not about tactics or quality players but the level of fight. You need to match the opponent in aggression, excitement, motivation.

“This season we have been conceding a lot of chances and a lot of goals and need to change that way. The only way to do that is to be more demanding.

“Training needs to be harder. Psychologically harder.”