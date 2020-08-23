Kingsley Coman fires Bayern Munich to Champions League glory

Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Munich lifts the Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 in Lisbon, Por

Champions League final, Estádio da Luz - Paris Saint-Germain 0 FC Bayern Munich 1 (Coman 59)

Bayern Munich sealed a sixth European Cup crown with a narrow 1-0 win over first-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon.

The German giants were favourites coming into the contest and they duly completed a record, full house of 11 Champions League victories this term thanks to Kingsley Coman's 59th minute header.

The 24-year-old was the only change to Hansi Flick's line-up from the semi-final and his inclusion proved to be a masterstroke as the Parisien, who started his career at PSG, came back to bite the hand that fed him.

A lively and keenly-contested first period saw chances at both ends as Neymar forced a super save out of Manuel Neuer, while Robert Lewandowski saw a shot crash back off the post.

Bayern dictated the play throughout but struggled to carve out the type of chances that have seen them so freescoring in this season's competition, before Coman eventually made the breakthrough. PSG were dangerous on the counter but couldn't find a way past the magnificent Neuer.

The victory capped a magnificent first campaign at the helm for Flick, who only took charge of the Bavarians in November, as he led his side to the second European-domestic treble in their history. In contrast, it means more heartache for PSG as their long wait for a maiden title in this competition goes on.

TALKING POINT

Flick's fairytale ending. On paper it was a mouthwatering Champions League final between two sides boasting an array of attacking talent. It did turn out to be an entertaining affair, but certainly failed to live up its billing as a goal-fest. In the end, all that matters to Bayern is that they are Champions of Europe once again. It caps a remarkable journey for Flick, who took over with the Bavarians in disarray prior to the turn of the year. Cue a long unbeaten run and a 21-match winning streak that has seen them become only the second club to achieve the feat of 'the treble' on two occasions. Not bad for a man who was initially only put in charge in a caretaker role.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich). It would be easy to look at Thiago, Joshua Kimmich and Coman, but the Bayern captain produced a series of top-class saves to keep out the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. In the end they proved to be hugely significant stops.

PLAYER RATINGS

BAYERN MUNICH: Neuer 8; Kimmich 8, Boateng 6, Alaba 7, Davies 7; Thiago 8, Goretzka 7; Gnabry 7, Müller 7, Coman 8; Lewandowski 7. Subs: Sule 7, Perisic 6, Coutinho 6, Tolisso n/a.

PSG: Navas 6; Kehrer 6, Thiago Silva 7, Kimpembe 6, Bernat 7; Marquinhos 7, Herrera 7, Paredes 6; Di Maria 7, Neymar 7, Mbappe 7. Subs: Verratti 6, Draxler 6, Kurzawa n/a, Choupo-Moting n/a.



Matchcast: Full match stats and commentary

KEY MOMENTS 19' - PSG CHANCE! Neymar races on to Mbappe's lovely pass but sees his low shot brilliantly kept out by Neuer.

22' - BAYERN CHANCE! Lewandowski spins neatly on to Davies' low ball into the box, but sees his bouncing effort fly back off the woodwork.

24' - PSG CHANCE! PSG and Neymar rip Bayern open with a lightning break. Herrera touches it into the space on the right of the area for Di Maria, who is disappointed to see his thumping shot flash over the bar.

45' - PSG CHANCE! A huge error at the back allows Mbappe to pounce. He swaps passes inside the Bayern area with Herrera, but then fires a tame shot straight at Neuer.

59' - GOAL! Bayern 1-0 PSG. Coman arrives at the far post to nod home Kimmich's pinpoint cross.

90+2' - PSG CHANCE! Neymar races on to Mbappe's delightful pass, but can't quite cut his low shot into the far corner. Tuchel looks on in agony on the touchline.

KEY STATS

On only four previous occasions has a manager older than Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick (55y 181d) won the UEFA Champions League (Goethals with Marseille in 1993 - 71, Heynckes with Bayern Munich in 2013 - 68 and Alex Ferguson in 1999 and 2008 – 57 and 66).

Each of the last seven teams competing in their first European Cup/Champions League final have all lost, with the last first-time winners being Borussia Dortmund in 1997 against Juventus.

Bayern are the first side in European Cup/Champions League history to win 100% of their games in a single campaign en route to lifting the trophy (11 wins).

Coman is the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final after Karim Benzema (2018), Zinedine Zidane (2002), Marcel Desailly (1994) and Basile Boli (1993).

Bayern scored their 500th UEFA Champions League goal and became just the third side to reach this tally in the competition after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

