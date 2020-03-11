Goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat was enough to send PSG through to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

After a disappointing performance in Germany, where the tactics of Thomas Tuchel were openly questioned, PSG responded perfectly in an empty Parc des Princes.

Neymar opened the scoring when he was allowed to get free at a corner before Bernat poked home a second just before the break.

In a late brawl Emre Can was sent off.

More to follow…