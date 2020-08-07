Raheem Sterling: 'We know how good we are' at Manchester City

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

Raheem Sterling says Manchester City knew how good Real Madrid were but also knew their own class after they won through to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Having beaten the 13-times European champions at home and away, City will now head to Lisbon for the 'final eight' tournament where they will face Olympique Lyonnais, who knocked out Juventus in Friday's other game, on August 15.

Real, trailing 2-1 from the first-leg were without suspended skipper and defensive lynchpin Sergio Ramos and it showed, with the Spaniards looking shaky at the back throughout.

Pep Guardiola's City side were confident and focused and avoiding the kind of defensive lapses that have cost them in the knockout stage in previous campaigns, and Sterling said they never lacked belief.

"We wanted to be right on them and from our pressing we got two goals," said Sterling, who got his 100th goal for the club.

We know how good they are, we know how good we are and the difference was who would run the most and I thought we were brilliant.

Instead it was Real whose frailty was exposed and they made a disastrous start, gifting City a ninth minute opener.

