Late winner sends Leipzig through to face PSG as Atletico bow out

Champions League, Estadio Jose Alvalade – RB Leipzig 2 (Olmo 50, Adams 88) Atletico Madrid 1 (Felix 71 pen)

A dramatic late, deflected Tyler Adams goal gave RB Leipzig a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final.

Atletico were without Thomas Partey in midfield while RB Leipzig were starting the quarter-final without Timo Werner, who had moved to Chelsea.

It was Atletico who dominated, but chances were few and far between for both sides. Yannick Carrasco forced Peter Gulacsi into a smart stop, and both sides forced the ‘keeper’s to deal with a header from set pieces.

In the second half, Dani Olmo’s brilliant header put his side ahead to shock Diego Simeone’s side into life with his fifth goal in 14 RB appearances.

With a touch over half an hour remaining, record signing Joao Felix was brought on to save the game and it took him a little more than 10 minutes to win and then convert a penalty with an assist from Diego Costa.

As full time drew near, Marcel Sabitzer fizzed a pass down the left for Angelino, allowing the left-back to pick out Adams. His shot flicked off Stefan Savic to beat Jan Oblak and gift Leipzig a place in the semis.

Winners will play Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, with the game scheduled to kick-off at 8pm BST in Lisbon. The winner of that fixture will be allocated ‘home’ advantage for the final in the same stadium.

Talking Point - Atletico waited far too long

RB are a well put together side with plenty of talent, but Atletico had the better players from the off. They played within themselves until they went behind though, and were chasing the game for far too long. For such a tactically astute manager, Diego Simeone occasionally lacks the ambition that would take his team a step further. RB, formed 11 years ago, can be accused of many things but a lack of ambition is not one of them.

Man of the Match - Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig)

The French central defender kept his side in the game when they came under pressure from their Spanish rivals. They posed a physical and technical challenge and the 21-year-old put in a calm and assured performance to lead his team to victory.

Player ratings

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 7, Angelino 7, Upamecano 8, Halstenberg 6, Laimer 6, Nkunku 6, Kampl 6, Sabitzer 7, Olmo 7, Poulsen 6, Klostermann 6. Subs: Adams 7, Haidara 6, Schick 6, Mukiele 6.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 6, Lodi 6, Gimenez 6, Savic 6, Trippier 6, Saul 5, Koke 6, Carrasco 7, Herrera 5, Llorente 5, Costa 6. Subs: Felix 7, Morata 6, Felipe 6.

Key events

10’ - SAVIC HEADER - Savic leaps to meet a deep cross from Lodi's free kick, and the 'keeper is able to catch the looping ball.

45+2’ - OBLAK SAVE - Corner from the left wing for Leipzig. Upamecano meets it, he heads down into the ground and Oblak claims it without much fuss. The defender was totally unmarked there.

50’ - GOAL! Red Bull 1-0 Atletico Madrid. Olmo scores - The Spaniard bursts into the box to glance Sabitzer's cross into the far post and Oblak has no chance.

70’ - PENALTY! Costa releases Felix into the box, Klosterman slides into to block a shot that doesn't come, and that's a penalty.

71’ - GOAL! Red Bull 1-1 Atletico. Felix scores - The youngster clips the ball firmly to his left and though the 'keeper guesses right, he's done for pace.

88’ - GOAL! Leipzig 2-1 Atletico. Adams scores - Angelino drives up the left and runs onto a great pass down the wing. He pulls it back for Adams, and his shot pings off Savic to wrongfoot Oblak and give the Germans the lead.

Key stat

