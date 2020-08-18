PSG hammer RB Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain and his team mates celebrate victory after the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain F.C at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 18, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Champions League semi-finals, Estadio da Luz – RB Leipzig 0 Paris Saint-Germain 3 (Marquinhos 13’, Di Maria 42’, Bernat 58’)

Paris Saint-Germain cruised into their first-ever Champions League final thanks to a sparkling performance from their front three of Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe. They were far too clever and sharp for RB Leipzig, who failed to turn up in the first half and were punished accordingly.

From the first minute, PSG were in control of the game, and the only surprise was that it took them as long as 13 minutes to ease ahead, the excellent Marquinhos meeting Di Maria’s fine free-kick to power a glance beyond Peter Gulasci. On 42 minutes Di Maria made the game safe, his pressure forcing Gulasi into an error and leaving him in prime position to convert Neymar’s spectacular flick.

Leipzig improved in the second half, changing to their usual three at the back, but mustered little in the way of chances before the French champions completely killed the game, Juan Bernat scoring the first header of his career after another fine cross from Di Maria.

In the 33 minutes that remained, PSG looked more likely to score again than Leipzig did to find a consolation; theirs was a 90-minute performance of consistent excellence. So they will now meet Lyon or Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final, neither of whom will relish dealing with the greatest forward line world football.

TALKING POINT

What do PSG do in the final? Though they were good tonight, they still look slighty dry in midfield - but Marco Verratti is fit again. Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes played well tonight, but could be overrun on Sunday, should Bayern Munich beat Lyon in the second semi.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Angel di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain) Scored one and made two, but aside from that, he passed well and well pressed well. A brilliant player, still.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine midfielder Angel Di Maria (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar after scoring his team's second goalduring the UEFA Champions League semi-final football match between Leipzig and Paris Saint-Ger Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 6, Klostermann 5, Upamecano 6, Mukiele 6, Laimer 5, Kampl 4, Sabitzer 4, Angelino 4, Olmo 5, Nkunku 5, Poulsen 4. Subs: Forsberg 7, Schick 5, Halstenberg 6, Adams 6, Orban 6.

PSG: Sergio Rico, Kehrer, Thiago Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Ander Herrera, Marquinhos, Paredes, Di Maria, Mbappe, Neymar. Subs: Sarabia 6, Draxler 6, Choupo-Moting 6, Verratti 6.

KEY MOMENTS

6’ - And there's the game! After some decent pressure from RB, Mbappe drifts infield and Mukiele is on his heels, so can do nothing when a ball slid in behind finds Neyamar on the run! He allows it into stride and his first touch is an adroit, futsal-style prod, that looks for all the world like a goal ... but it clips the far post and goes behind!



13’ - GOAL! RB 0-1 Paris (Marquinhos) This is a gorgeous delivery from Di Maria, flat, hard and curling, in between Gulasci and his back line, which Marquinhos meets with an absolute clatter, imparting brow to ball with extreme prejudice and sending it hurtling across the keeper into the far side-netting. RB need to change something, because Paris are running all over them at the moment.



35’ - Oof madone! Paris win another free-kick, wide on the right and not far from the touchline, so Gulasi, expecting an inswinging cross from Di Maria, positions himself accordingly. Except Neymar swishes a lovely outswinging effort that has the keeper scrambling for a ball which beats him to hit the base of the near post! Brilliant effort!



42’ - GOAL! RB 0-2 Paris (Di Maria) Oh dear oh dear! Under pressure from Di Maria, Gulasci shanks a clearance and Herrera is onto it, waving Paredes away, but Paredes has no such thing, cracking a ball into the box that Neymar does brilliantly to perform a leaping flick across, through his own leg. The contact isn't much, but it's enough to take the pace off, and Di Maria sweeps easily into the net. This hasn't yet been a game, and by the looks of things it isn't going to be! Paris are nearly there!





57’ - GOAL! RB 0-3 PSG (Bernat) C'est tout! Paris sustain the attack, Di Maria swinging in another fine cross that's just about cleared. but then Mukiele, bringing the ball out, slips, Di Maria crosses again and Mukiele, on the ground, plays everyone one side, so Bernat glances a header past Gulasci, which is over the line before Neymar can teef it on the far post.



76’ - Spot of possession from RB before Angelino wellies one from just outside the box which Rico punches away; Poulsen can't turn home the rebound and then Paris break! It's Angelino against ... Neymar and Mbappe! Mbappe carries the ball, and could just go straight for goal himself, but he plays his mate in with a pass that's behind him, and then his mate slipped! What a mess - you'd have backed them with all you had to sort that one out.

KEY STATS

Since making his Champions League debut in 2007-08, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have 32 assists, have created more goals in the competition than Angel Di María, who has 27 assists.

It has taken Paris 110 games to reach their first European Cup or Champions League final. This is the most played by any team; previously, Arsenal held the record with 90.

