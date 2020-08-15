Kevin De Bruyne: 'It's a different year, same stuff'

: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City adjusts his captains armband during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on August 15, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal

All the reaction as Lyon knock Manchester City out of the Champions League

Lyon were, understandably, pretty happy to make the semi-finals.

As was their Brazilian defensive midfielder Bruno Guimaraes who must have tweeted from the dressing room.

But City boss Pep Guardiola was hardly thrilled, and lamented his side's perpetual failure to make the final four.

"One day we will break this gap to the semis," he said. "In the first 20, 25 minutes we struggled to find spaces to attack.

"The second half was OK - we were there. I had a feeling we were better. You have to be perfect in this competition.

"We are disappointed," he added. "We now go on holidays. Then we have to lift the players when they return to the club again."

City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne was also disappointed to see his side repeat their trick of exiting at the quarter-finals.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: "It's a different year, same stuff. First half wasn't good enough. Second half we played really well. Came back 1-1 and had couple of chances. It was then 2-1 and 3-1.

"The second half we played well had them under pressure. We were more offensive. Even at 2-1 if Ras (Raheem Sterling) scores the goal it's 2-2. They made it 3-1 and the game's over.

"Lyon didn't really create but we need to learn."

Kylian Mbappe was also quick to applaud his fellow French side on social media, making a mockery of claims that Ligue Un is a 'Farmer's League' as they boast two Champions League semi-finalists.

