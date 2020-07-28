Real Madrid player tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Man City game - report

A Real Madrid player has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, according to a report in Spain.

The player is currently self-isolating and will miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester City scheduled for August 7 in Manchester, according to Radio Estadio.

Real Madrid are yet to comment on the reports but Deportes Cuatro have named the player as Mariano Diaz.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 2-1 lead after the first leg.

More to follow.

