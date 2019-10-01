Real Madrid rescue draw against ten-man Club Brugge on dramatic night at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid came from two goals down to snatch a barely-deserved draw against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Dennis gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the Bernabeu, putting Zinedine Zidane’s side in severe trouble in Champions League Group A after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round of matches.

But second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Los Blancos a draw.

Philippe Clement deployed his Club Brugge side to attack Real Madrid in the first half and it paid dividends, with two first-half goals to no rely from Real – and Brugge were well worth their lead. Dennis, supported by Tau and Diatta, struck twice with a remarkable brace in the first half.

https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1179107341339385856

Real Madrid let Dennis in on several occasions, and the first Dennis nearly fluffed his lines. A VAR call showed Dennis was onside when he comically put the ball past Courtois. Receiving a square ball inside the box, Courtois was perplexed by the finish off Dennis’s standing leg when the forward attempted to shoot from close range. Dennis was openly paddling on the surface again for his second but underneath he was able to rescue his feet and scored a fabulous goal chipping the keeper in the Bernabeu for Club Brugge.

Dennis could have got a third before he was substituted in the second half for Brugge. After being put through again, Dennis forced a good save on the move from substitute Real goalkeeper Areola.

Real dominated the second half and, after sustained pressure, the managed to claw back the match through Ramos and then Casemiro. Ramos had to wait for another VAR check – it was a very tight offside call, but a correct one in the end. Casemiro saved Real’s blushes equalising with minutes to go, but the 13-times winners couldn’t force any further clear chances and Club Brugge held firm despite having their captain sent off in the latter stages.

Zinedine Zidane and his Real side will face intense scrutiny with only one point in two games from Group A. Eden Hazard, in particular, was poor for Real looking for his first goal for the club since joining in the summer.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, will be delighted but also disappointed having controlled large periods of the game – but should be buoyed by their gameplan and their efforts in Madrid.

https://twitter.com/ClubBrugge/status/1179106138387820544

TALKING POINT – A comical brace from Dennis

Dennis flapped on the surface for his goals, but he won’t care having managed to convert both chances he very nearly squandered – the second a beauty dinking it over Courtois. A somewhat reverse swan, Dennis was more composed when put through again in the second half but couldn’t get the hat-trick. In the Bernabeu, in the Champions League. Outrageous.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Dennis (Club Brugge)

One of the most extraordinary couple of goals you’ll see in succession for a striker, never mind away in the Bernabeu in a Champions League game for an underdog, but Dennis has a night to remember.

Dennis comically couldn't control the first goal, which came off his standing leg after a square ball from the right, but it confused Courtois too and ended up passing him into the net. The second from Dennis was equally hapazard but, having nearly fallen over sorting his feet, Dennis chipped the onrushing Courtois clipping it over the keeper.

KEY MOMENTS

8’- GOAL! Real Madrid 0 Club Brugge 1! VAR check, and Dennis gets the goal for Brugge! He nearly fluffed it collecting a square ball, but it deceived Courtois and VAR confirmed he was onside. What a start!

39’- GOAL! Real Madrid 0 Club Brugge 2! Oh my! Brugge are two up, and Dennis nearly wasted it again! What a bizarre brace! Dennis, put clean through, stumbles as he looks to chip Courtois coming out, nearly falls over, but eventually does regain his composure and dinks it over the keeper.

53’- Another chance for Dennis! Varane and Ramos lose him again, and Dennis forces a good save stretching from Areola rushing out.

54’- GOAL! Real Madrid 1 Club Brugge 2! Real pull one back via Ramos, who heads in past Mignolet from a clipped cross from the right. It looked close to me... But the VAR has given it.

83’- Red card for Club Brugge! Two yellows in 10 minutes for the Brugge captain Vormer, the second a tired sliding challenge from behind, and he's off!

85’- GOAL! Real Madrid 2 Club Brugge 2! It's all unravelling quickly for Brugge. Casemiro hits back for Real!

90+1’- Mignolet spills! An easy ball in the Brugge box but fortunately for them it doesn't fall to a Real player.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 5; Carvajal 7, Ramos 7, Varane 6, Nacho 6; Modric 6, Casemiro 8, Kroos 8; Hazard 6, Benzema 7, Lucas V 6 Subs: Areola 6, Marcelo 6, Vinicius Jr 6

Club Brugge: Mignolet 7; Sobol 7, Deli 6, Mechele 6, Mata 6; Rits 6; Vanaken 6, Vormer 5; Tau 7, Diatta 7; Dennis 8 Subs: Cools 6, Schrijvers N/A, Openda 5

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have conceded two or more goals by half-time in their past three home Champions League games. They had done that twice in their previous 124.

Club Bruges are unbeaten in six Champions League matches