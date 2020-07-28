Real Madrid's Mariano tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Man City game

Mariano Diaz of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020

Real Madrid player Mariano Diaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the Liga club have confirmed in a statement.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Chelsea's Willian has five offers; Jan Oblak latest 2 HOURS AGO

“After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result,” read the statement.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

Radio Estadio, who broke the story, report that the player will miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Manchester City scheduled for August 7.

Deportes Cuatro add that Mariano tested positive during routine testing after returning from a post-Liga break, and that the player had no contact with other Real Madrid players.

Mariano has featured fleetingly for Real this season, making five substitute appearances in La Liga, although he did score in the 2-0 Clasico win over Barcelona in March.

Manchester City hold a 2-1 lead over Los Blancos ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Champions League Champions League dates for the diary: Who will win the belated 2020 edition in Lisbon? 3 HOURS AGO