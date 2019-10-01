Real Madrid rescue draw against ten-man Club Brugge on dramatic night at the Bernabeu

Real Madrid came from two goals down to snatch a barely-deserved draw against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Dennis gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the Bernabeu, putting Zinedine Zidane’s side in severe trouble in Champions League Group A after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round of matches.

But second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Los Blancos a draw.

More to follow...