Real Madrid rescue draw against ten-man Club Brugge on dramatic night at the Bernabeu

By Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 5 minutes ago

Champions League, The Bernabeu – Real Madrid 2 Club Brugge 2

Real Madrid came from two goals down to snatch a barely-deserved draw against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Two goals from Dennis gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the Bernabeu, putting Zinedine Zidane’s side in severe trouble in Champions League Group A after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round of matches.

But second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Los Blancos a draw.

Head coach of Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane gestures during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Club Brugge KV at Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on October 1, 2019

More to follow...

