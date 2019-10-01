Getty Images
Real Madrid rescue draw against ten-man Club Brugge on dramatic night at the Bernabeu
Champions League, The Bernabeu – Real Madrid 2 Club Brugge 2
Real Madrid came from two goals down to snatch a barely-deserved draw against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.
Two goals from Dennis gave the visitors a two-goal lead at the Bernabeu, putting Zinedine Zidane’s side in severe trouble in Champions League Group A after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the opening round of matches.
But second half goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro earned Los Blancos a draw.
More to follow...
