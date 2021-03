Football

'Robert Lewandowski the best striker in the world right now' - Reaction as Bayern Munich progress

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back on Bayern Munich's stunning two-leg victory over Lazio in the Champions League last 16. Robert Lewandowski put on another incredible performance, and the team laud the Pole, who continues to show he is the best around.

00:09:26, 2 hours ago