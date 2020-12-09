Ronald Koeman insisted “there were some positives” in Barcelona’s performance despite slumping to a 3-0 home defeat to Juventus.

A brace from Cristiano Ronaldo helped the Italian champions to a convincing Champions League victory at the Camp Nou as Barcelona lost their 100% record in the competition this season.

The result saw Juve edge Barca to top spot in Group G. Koeman sought to offer an explanation for the display, telling Sky Sport Italia: “I think we lost the game in the first half-hour, as we got off to a bad start, didn’t play well defensively, were lacking aggression in midfield, and Juventus played well.

“They were particularly strong in the first half-hour and deserved to win.”

Despite the final outcome, Koeman insisted “there were some positives” in what Barcelona produced and also highlighted his side’s strong Champions League form coming into the match.

“You can also argue that the first penalty given wasn’t a spot kick, while if they gave that one, then they ought to award one for the incident on Messi,” he said.

“Don’t forget we played two games against Juventus, not just this one, as we won 2-0 in Turin. You should also look at the age of the squad and consider it an important lesson they have learned. They have to play with more conviction.”

