Serge Gnabry finishes off sensational team move as Bayern rip Barcelona apart

Serge Gnabry finished off a sensational team move as Bayern Munich strode out to a 3-1 lead over Barcelona in the first half of their Champions League semi-final.

A remarkable match in the mini-tournament in Portugal came to life when Thomas Muller and David Alaba scored a goal and own goal respectively inside the first seven minutes.

Ivan Perisic put Bayern back in front and with Barcelona’s defence creaking, they were punished again on 27 minutes when the German champions executed a stunning team move.

Thiago played a delicious ball into Leon Goretzka, who flipped a wonderful pass into the path of former Arsenal man Gnabry.

And the finish was as emphatic.

