Serge Gnabry shines as Bayern Munich book Champions League final showdown with PSG

Champions League semi-final - Estádio José Alvalade - Olympique Lyonnais 0 FC Bayern Munich 3 (Gnabry 18’, 33’, Lewandowski 88')

In the end, the devastating brilliance of Bayern’s attacking play was too much for Lyon, who spurned enough chances to win the game. But thanks to Serge Gnabry’s brace and Robert Lewandowski’s header, it is Bayern who face Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s final, where they’ll try to win this competition for the sixth time.

For 18 minutes, Lyon were the better team, exploiting the space in behind Bayern’s defence but missing two extremely presentable chances. And then Gnabry blazed across the face of the box and unleashed something unprintable, which more or less settled the tie. Fifteen minutes later, following almost incessant Bayern pressure, he scored again, absolutely settling the tie.

The second half was less intense, but Lyon again had opportunities to score and could not, so Bayern did. But the joy enjoyed by Lyon will not have been lost on Messrs Mbappe, Neymar and Di Maria; if they do not protect their back four better than tonight, they may find themselves in significant bother.

TALKING POINT

What do Bayern do now? They are better than PSG in midfield, and will almost definitely dominate possession, but what if the major difference between the sides is the difference between Bayern's defence and Paris' attack? Lyon missed chances that Paris will not.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) Scored both goals, the first of them a ripper, and looked dangerous every time he got on the ball.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lyon: Lopes 6, Denayer 6, Marcelo 6, Marcal 6, Dubois 6, Caqueret 7, Guimaraes 6, Aouar 6, Cornet 5, Ekambi 4, Depay 5. Subs: Mendes 6, Dembele 6, Riene-Adelaide 6, Tete 6, Cherki 5.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 8, Kimmich 6, Boateng 6, Alaba 7, Davies 6, Goretzka 6, Thiago 6, Gnabry 8, Muller 6, Perisic 6, Lewandowski 6.Subs: Sule, 6 Coutinho 7, Coman 7, Pavard 6, Tolisso 6.

KEY STATS

Robert Lewandowski has now scored in nine consecutive champions League games, putting him level with Ruud Van Nistelrooy's 2003 effort and just behind Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 11, set in 2018.

Robert Lewandowski is now the second player to score more than 15 ChampionsLeague goals in a season, after Cristiano Ronaldo (17 in 13-14, 16 in 15-16 and 15 in 17-18).

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - Hello hello! Caqueret intercepts a poor pass from Thiago, and immediately slides Memphis in! He in, I say, he's in! But he opts not to shoot right away, drawing the keeper, who comes out, but when he might shoot he tries to go around him, losing the angle and firing into the side-netting. Ye've gottae score, I'm afraid.



17’ - HAVE A LOOK! Lyon come at Bayern again - they're absolutely rinsing through the high line - with Ekambi at inside-right. He cuts inside, swivels into a shot ... and clatters the near post! He picks up the rebound, but his effort is blocked.



18’ - WHAT AN ABSOLUTE GOAL! Lyon 0-1 Bayern Munich (Gnabry) Tony Pulis' Gnabry gets the ball on the right and carves infield, across the face of the box, then somehow dematerialises a screeching, swerving outswinger into the bit just below the top corner! That is sensational, and what happens when you don't take your chances against a team of this calibre.





33’ - GOAL! Lyon 0-2 Bayern (Gnabry) This is nearly over! Bayern come down the left when Gnabry spreads to Perisic, who crosses low; Lewandowski could blow it in! But, on the slide, he somehow misses, and though Lopes does his best from the ground, Gnabry sweeps home from three yards.



58’ - LYON MISS ANOTHER ONE! Sule challenges Dembele and goes down, so Dembele sends Aouar away! He's got Ekambi alongside him, so squares, but Ekambi takes the easiest option, punching low and hard but assuming that anything will be a goal, and it's not enough to beat Neuer, who manages to stretch a leg out as the ball passes him.



88’- GOAL! Lyon 0-3 Bayern Munich (Lewandowsi) 15 in 9 for the big man! Bayern win a free-kick close to the right by-line which Kimmich sticks up[ towards the back post, and Lewandowski jumps and hangs all over Denayer to panel home a brilliant header. Decent player imo. áÿ¿m

