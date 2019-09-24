PA Sport
St Petersburg, Munich and Wembley to host Champions League finals
UEFA have confirmed the final hosts for the 2021, 2022 and 2023 Champions League finals, with St Petersburg, Munich and London getting the nod.
Istanbul in Turkey is already scheduled to hold the final of the 2019/2020 campaign on May 30 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.
Seville will host the 2021 Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the Super Cup that year to take place in Belfast.
Meanwhile, UEFA's new third club competition will be named the UEFA Conference League and will begin in 2021.
