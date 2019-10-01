The remarkable stats behind Spurs' capitulation against Bayern Munich

Here are a pick of the most eye-catching facts on a night that will live long in the memory for Spurs fans... for the wrong reasons.

– Tottenham Hotspur conceded seven goals in a home match for the very first time in any major competition.

– Spurs’ 2-7 defeat to Bayern was Mauricio Pochettino’s joint-heaviest ever defeat as a manager in all competitions alongside a 0-5 loss to Real Madrid in March 2012 with Espanyol.

– FC Bayern Munich registered their joint-second biggest ever away victory in European competition, behind only a 7-1 win against Roma in October 2014 (Champions League).

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Munich celebrates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Muenchen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 01, 2019 in London, United KingdomGetty Images

– Spurs conceded seven goals in a competitive match for the first time since December 1996 versus Newcastle United in the Premier League (1-7).

– Spurs’ 2-7 defeat was the biggest ever margin of defeat by an English team at home in European competition.

– Serge Gnabry is the only the second German player to score four goals in a Champions League match after Mario Gomez versus Basel in March 2012 (also for Bayern, 7-0-win).

– Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has scored in his last nine competitive appearances – his longest scoring streak in his German club career. Indeed, Lewandowski has scored 14 goals in 10 games all competitions for Bayern this season, more than any other player in the big-five European leagues.

– Spurs’ Harry Kane has scored more Champions League goals versus German teams (5) than he has versus sides from any other nation in the competition.

