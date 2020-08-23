The stats behind Bayern Munich’s sixth European crown and second treble

Here are some of the incredible stats behind their incredible season.

Bayern Munich are the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win every game en route to winning the competition (11 wins).

Bayern Munich have won the European Cup/Champions League for a sixth time (level with Liverpool) and for the first time since 2012-13. Only Real Madrid (13) and AC Milan (7) have been crowned champions on more occasions.

Bayern Munich are the first team in European Cup/Champions League history to win 11 games in a row in the competition.

On only four previous occasions has a manager older than Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick (55y 181d) won the Champions League (Goethals with Marseille in 1993 - 71, Heynckes with Bayern Munich in 2013 - 68 and Alex Ferguson with Man Utd in 1999 and 2008 – 57 and 66).

Bayern Munich became just the third side in UEFA Champions League history to hit the 500-goal mark in the competition (500 goals in total), after Barcelona (517) and Real Madrid (567).

Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman became the fifth Frenchman to score in a UEFA Champions League final (Benzema 2018, Zidane 2002, Desailly 1994 and Boli 1993).

Manuel Neuer has now kept a clean sheet in both a World Cup final and Champions League final.

Kingsley Coman has won his 20th major trophy in his professional career at the age of just 24.