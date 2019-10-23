The Warm-Up - 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur' takes an exciting twist

WEDNESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Spurs briefly get 'all' ahead of inevitable return to 'nothing'

Narrated by Ben Kingsley.

"Deep into October and Spurs are chasing a vital win, one to put aside memories of the cup exit to Colchester of the English third tier, the seven goals shipped against Bayern Munich, the solitary point obtained against basement side Watford.

"Red Star are in town, with their supposedly-banned fans sneaking into one section of the upper stand to make a mockery of their ban for racism. They probably wish they hadn't bothered.

"Spurs race into a two-goal lead, Harry Kane remembering it's legal to score from open play before Son Heung-min doubles the advantage. Optimism is flowing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again.

"The match finishes 5-0. Erik Lamela is heralded as the messiah. Tanguy Ndombele redefines 'baller'. Giovani Lo Celso is a shoo-in for the 2020 Ballon d'Or after a 10-minute cameo. Paulo Dybala is definitely arriving in January...

"Next time on All or Nothing, Spurs head to Anfield as they seek to avenge their Champions League defeat. It doesn't go to plan."

A £49 million bargain

If Liverpool fail to win the Premier League title this season, they will only have themselves to blame. And not just because of what happens on the pitch – but also for what happened in 2015.

The £49 million they accepted for Raheem Sterling from Manchester City effectively amounts to theft. It’s one of the great business deals of our time, convincing a side that was happy to part with £35m to sign Andy Carroll in 2011 that Sterling was only worth £14m more in a market that had four years of subsequent inflation.

Sterling has this tremendous ability to finish a game with a hat-trick and still leave people wondering ‘why didn’t he score more?’ His 11-minute treble against Atalanta added to his bizarre gift for scoring the sublime, missing the sitter, as City stormed to a 5-1 win.

But he’s still not fully appreciated. This is a man who catapulted City to a historic domestic treble last year, a man who has 12 goals in 13 games this season, and yet will be an also-ran behind Virgil Van Dijk and Lionel Messi when the Ballon d’Or is finally announced.

Marvellous Mbappe

Now someone who IS fully appreciated is Kylian Mbappe. The 20-year-old made a cameo appearance from the bench during PSG’s visit to Club Bruges, still managing to bag a hat-trick of his own in his 38 minutes on the pitch.

Get yourself to a proper club ASAP.

IN OTHER NEWS

[Insert generic ‘he is human after all’ comment]

HEROES AND ZEROES

Actually, just zeroes.

Zero I: Phil Foden

For contriving to earn more red cards (one) than Premier League starts this season (none).

Zero II: Sol Campbell

When you're appointed manager at a club and take your seat in the stands before taking charge officially, you probably don't want to see them lose 7-1 in their heaviest home defeat ever. Doesn't exactly scream 'we want to play for you, Sol'. Good luck at Southend United!

IN THE CHANNELS

One of the great refereeing decisions… can’t be seen below.

COMING UP

The pick of the early kick-offs sees Chelsea visit last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax (17:55).

Then, precisely two hours and five minutes later, Liverpool step out in Genk seeking to improve their miserable recent away record in Europe, while the other match in Group E sees everyone's new favourite team* Red Bull Salzurg in action against Napoli.

*during Champions League weeks, few care for the Austrian Bundesliga

There was an absence of heroes in today's Warm-Up but don't worry, Andi Thomas is here tomorrow.