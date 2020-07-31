Thomas Tuchel hopes for 'miracle' Kylian Mbappe recovery

Morning Session, Day 1
First Session, Day 1
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has a small hope that Kylian Mbappe will recover from injury in time to face Atalanta.
Hugo Lloris reflects on what he feels is the most challenging time he has encountered at Tottenham after their Champions League exit.
Jose Mourinho says no team in the world could have coped with the amount of key injuries he feels his Tottenham squad has suffered.
Jose Mourinho is met by a reassuring and seemingly mocking journalist in a bizarre encounter after Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would rather matches be suspended than played behind closed doors.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not accept that this is the club's last chance to win the Champions League ahead of their tie with Real Madrid.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reflects on the tough lessons and evening his team suffered in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
A deal to bring Lionel Messi to Inter Milan is not impossible, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Sadly for Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan don't want to keep him and nor do Bayern Munich... but there's a coach at Tottenham who fancies a cut-price deal.
Kai Havertz is expected to join Chelsea this summer in another huge transfer, but he’s not signed yet and Frank Lampard is having to be patient.
Sir Alex Ferguson received a VERY late call from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Premier League - the ex-Man Utd boss took it in good spirits!