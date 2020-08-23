Thomas Tuchel: PSG showed unbelievable fight

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel praised his players for their efforts but was disappointed with their profligacy in front of goal against Bayern Munich.

Tuchel told BT Sport after the game: "[It was] a big fight between two strong sides, very equal sides. [There was a] bit more possession for Bayern and a bit more confidence with the ball. [But there were some] very dangerous moments for us, and two very good opportunities to score.

"I had the feeling before that maybe the first goal decides this match. It's a pity we couldn't do it because it would have been a big obstacle for them. A challenge for them to come again and turn it around.

We showed unbelievable fight. It is absolutely possible to play the same game again and win 1-0.

Tuchel lamented his side's uncharacteristically poor performance in front of goal.

"How can you demand to be efficient? You cannot. We did some finishing yesterday to give them a good feeling. We are not the type of team who plays without goals normally. We showed big fight but they scored the first goal and that was decisive."

He admitted that he had not expected Coman to start ahead of Ivan Perisic after the Croatian had scored in the semi-final for Bayern.

"We had two changes in mind but it was a bit of a surprise. Perisic did very well in the last matches," he said, before adding:

"All the defensive attitude was amazing. We showed the spirit necessary to win but weren't lucky enough."

