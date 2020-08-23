Thousands gather at Parc des Princes to watch PSG - Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Five thousand Paris Saint-Germain fans are making their way to the Parc des Princes to watch their club take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The fans have been given permission by French authorities to attend at PSG's stadium but in relatively small numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Champions League Bayern's Kingsley Coman in for Ivan Perisic, Keylor Navas back for PSG AN HOUR AGO

Footage showed hundreds of fans proceeding to the stadium with flares, flags and banners.

The supporters will be able to watch the game on a giant screen at the stadium.

Play Icon WATCH Barcelona panic over Lionel Messi prompts Lautaro Martinez fresh offer - Euro Papers 00:01:34

Champions League Champions League final: PSG v Bayern build-up as it happened 2 HOURS AGO