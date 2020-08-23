Football
Champions League

Thousands gather at Parc des Princes to watch PSG - Bayern Munich in Champions League final

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

PSG fans

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

Five thousand Paris Saint-Germain fans are making their way to the Parc des Princes to watch their club take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.

The fans have been given permission by French authorities to attend at PSG's stadium but in relatively small numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Champions League

Bayern's Kingsley Coman in for Ivan Perisic, Keylor Navas back for PSG

AN HOUR AGO

Footage showed hundreds of fans proceeding to the stadium with flares, flags and banners.

The supporters will be able to watch the game on a giant screen at the stadium.

Play Icon
WATCH

Barcelona panic over Lionel Messi prompts Lautaro Martinez fresh offer - Euro Papers

00:01:34

Champions League

Champions League final: PSG v Bayern build-up as it happened

2 HOURS AGO
Champions League

UEFA president considering future 'final eight' format for Champions League

9 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
FootballChampions LeagueParis Saint-Germain
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On