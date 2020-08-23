A PSG triumph? A resounding Bayern win? – Who is going to win the Champions League?

Bayern Munich take on PSG in the Champions League final on Sunday night so we canvassed our European offices to find out who they felt was the favourite.

GERMANY - THE TREBLE WILL BE BAYERN’S

With all due respect to PSG, on Sunday night we'll see the Bayern players dancing on the pitch of the Estádio da Luz with the "Henkelpott" as winners of the Champions League. Their hunger, their focus, their immense quality - as a collective as well as on an individual level - plus their experience will make the difference.

Unlike the Barca game the semi-final against Lyon was far from a historic performance - in fact it was a warning at the right time which will only result in them being even more focused. The treble will be theirs.

Andreas Schulz

SPAIN - BARCELONA AND REAL MADRID BOTH WANT PSG TO WIN

Spanish fans - especially Barcelona and Real Madrid supporters - would prefer for PSG to win instead of Bayern.

Why? From Real Madrid's viewpoint, Bayern represent a historic enemy. Granted, Madridistas were so happy when Thomas Muller and company scored again and again against Barcelona, but the final is another question. if Kylian Mbappe wins his first Champions League, he will achieve his ambition with the club and might look for a new challenge - for example, joining Real Madrid in 2021 or 2022 to fulfil his dream of playing for the club.

It is a similar dynamic for Barca; Cules want a PSG win, as from a Neymar perspective, should he win the Champions League, he will have furnished his legacy at the club and the argument for a return to the Camp Nou becomes more persuasive. And an 8-2 defeat against Bayern represents a powerful reason to support the French champions, also.

Adrian Garcia

ITALY - A RESOUNDING BAYERN WIN

Bayern are playing the best football in the world and there is no other opponent on their level. PSG certainly have different stars that can change the fate of the match at any moment, but Bayern have shown they are an excellent side. The stats are clear: 10 victories during the competition in 10 matches played, 42 goals scored, 4.2 per match.

Robert Lewandowski - FC Bayern München Image credit: Getty Images

The Bundesliga champions have coasted to the final, so all that is left is for Hansi Flick’s side to confirm that it is the best in Europe. It should be a great match, but if Bayern play as they have done the last few weeks then they should record a resounding win.

Samuele Ragusa

UK - TOO CLOSE TO CALL

This seems a fairly well-balanced, finely poised final. Two excellent teams face off against each other, who have peaked at the right time – which is particularly impressive from PSG considering their coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Logic says Bayern Munich should win. However, if there is one player who can halt their terrific run of form then it is Kylian Mbappe. Hansi Flick’s side have looked susceptible at the back in both the quarter-final against Barcelona and the semi-final against Lyon. That seems an almost ridiculous statement considering the scoreline in both games, but it is true. Should they afford the type of space and opportunity that was on offer against those aforementioned teams to PSG, then Mbappe – in particular – will make them pay.

Having said that, the first goal will be crucial – should Bayern score it then it is hard to see past their big-game acumen. If PSG score first, though, it could be game over. However, another consideration is conditioning – if the match is still finely poised at 70+ minutes, how will PSG’s four-month break impact on their performance level?

Conclusion: it's too close to call!

Marcus Foley

