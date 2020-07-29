'UEFA didn't do great job' over Manchester City situation - Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Final, Innsbruck
Hugo Lloris reflects on what he feels is the most challenging time he has encountered at Tottenham after their Champions League exit.
Jose Mourinho says no team in the world could have coped with the amount of key injuries he feels his Tottenham squad has suffered.
Jose Mourinho is met by a reassuring and seemingly mocking journalist in a bizarre encounter after Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he would rather matches be suspended than played behind closed doors.
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not accept that this is the club's last chance to win the Champions League ahead of their tie with Real Madrid.
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reflects on the tough lessons and evening his team suffered in their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.
Reaction from a disgruntled Jose Mourinho after Tottenham were beaten 1-0 at home by RB Leipzig in UCL on Wednesday.
Kai Havertz is expected to join Chelsea this summer in another huge transfer, but he’s not signed yet and Frank Lampard is having to be patient.
Sir Alex Ferguson received a VERY late call from Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool won the Premier League - the ex-Man Utd boss took it in good spirits!
Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight with Liverpool's season after they beat Newcastle on the final day to finish with 99 points in the Premier League.