UEFA reject PSG's appeal to overturn Neymar's Champions League ban

Neymar had labelled the video assistant referee system a "disgrace" after Manchester United were awarded a decisive last-gap penalty at the Parc des Princes which they converted to advance to the quarter-finals on away goals.

The Brazilian was suspended in April for three Champions League matches and PSG appealed the decision.

"The appeal lodged by PSG is rejected. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body's decision of April 25 is confirmed," UEFA said in a statement.

Video - Euro Papers: Neymar pulls plug on PSG talks 01:37

In addition, Neymar in recent weeks has been accused of rape, an allegation that the Brazilian police are investigating but the player has denied.

Neymar was ruled out the Copa America in his home country because of an ankle ligament injury.