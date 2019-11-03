Le Buzz

Even the very best footballers can make mistakes.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi rocked up to Barcelona's Champions League Group F match against Slavia Prague wearing a very, very questionable sweatshirt, see the video evidence below:

To be fair to him, the Barcelona star has previous.

Back in 2016 he revealed his new blonde hair and tattoo sleeve.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League group C match between FC Barcelona and Celtic on September 13, 2016.Getty Images

Maybe he should just stick to standing out on the football pitch...