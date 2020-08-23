Watch Kingsley Coman score winner against PSG in Champions League final

Kingsley Coman scored the winner for Bayern Munich in their Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon on Sunday night.

The French international put his side ahead just before the hour mark, and the German champions held on to win a sixth European crown.

Coman was a surprise inclusion ahead of Ivan Perisic but rewarded manager Hansi Flick with the winner.

