Watch Manuel Neuer's double Neymar save against PSG in Champions League final

Manuel Neuer pulled off what could be a crucial double save against Neymar in the Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The German international kept his side in the game with the scores level on 17 minutes.

Neymar was teed up by Kylian Mbappe and sized up a shot across goal, but Neuer was on hand to block.

With the Brazilian looking for a quick follow-up, Neuer threw himself at the rebound to push the ball away once more.

