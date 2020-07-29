Will Man City v Real Madrid go ahead after Mariano tests positive for Covid-19?

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020

Real Madrid confirmed Mariano Diaz tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, a week before their Champions League match against Manchester City.

Real Madrid statement

“After the Covid-19 tests carried out individually on our first football team yesterday by the Real Madrid Medical Services, our player Mariano has given a positive result,” read the statement.

“The player is in perfect health and complying with the sanitary isolation protocol at home.”

UEFA 'confident' Man City-Real will go ahead

Manchester City hold a 2-1 lead over Los Blancos ahead of the return leg at the Etihad Stadium, which take place on Friday, August 7.

reported that Mariano had no contact with other Real Madrid players, and UEFA have since said they are confident the case will not affect the match going ahead.

"UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities. We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question."

Radio Estadio, who broke the story, report that the player will miss the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Manchester City scheduled for August 7.

Mariano has featured fleetingly for Real this season, making five substitute appearances in La Liga, although he did score in the 2-0 Clasico win over Barcelona in March.

