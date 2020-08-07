Winner? Best player? Surprise package? Our European network has its say on Champions League return

Ahead of the return of the Champions League we asked our European network for their thoughts on what is going to happen.

So how does it work? Our European network was each asked the same five questions. Below we will list each question and each office's response.

Champions League Pep Guardiola must pass Real Madrid test in Champions League 7 HOURS AGO

Here are the six responders and the nation they represent: Pete Sharland (UK), Vincent Bregevin (France), Simone Pace (Italy), Tobias Hiusiak (Germany), Agustin Galan (Spain) and Michal Blazaewicz (Poland)

Who will win and why?

Sharland: Most people will say Bayern Munich but honestly I think this is set up perfectly for Atletico Madrid. All they’ve got to do is win three games and they’re champions of Europe, it feels as if this is built perfectly for Diego Simeone and his side. They have already knocked out the best team in Europe (Liverpool) and have the perfect opening match (RB Leipzig without Timo Werner).

simeone Image credit: Eurosport

Bregevin: Bayern look like the main contenders. Of course they are an experienced team in the Champions League, they know how to win it. But most of all, they've showed better collective qualities than any other team, defensively and offensively speaking. And of course, they have a good balance of competitiveness, after finishing the Bundesliga in June, and freshness, with one month to prepare for the UCL. Benjamin Pavard's injury is the only cloud, but they should overcome it.

Pace: The post-Covid-19 phase has revealed Bayern as the favourites to win the Champions League. They've won all 11 matches since the restart, triumphing in Bundesliga and DFB Pokal. Bayern have an extraordinary striker in Robert Lewandowski, are a solid team and have several very versatile players (Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Javi Martinez). It was 2013 when they won their last Champions League and, just like that year, they now have a great chance to make it another treble..

FC Bayern München Image credit: Getty Images

Hiusiak: Bayern and Manchester City seem to be the obvious favourites given their performances since the restart. But I wouldn’t ignore PSG. This could be their year. The draw almost urges them to reach the final, as they 'only' face Atalanta and (maybe) Atletico. The Mbappe injury could be a factor but the team is strong enough to play a big role. They built some rhythm by playing those two cup finals and Neymar could seize his big chance and make himself a legend with just two weeks of work.

Galan: It's difficult to say, but if we have to choose, maybe Bayern. Their dominance in Germany has been outstanding and they also showed it in their first leg against Chelsea. But Atletico has a good opportunity to win this desired trophy too.

Blazaewicz: Everyone will probably say that Bayern are clear favourites to win the Champions League. The Bavarians have all that’s needed for UCL glory: a great, balanced team with a proper coach and a leader in the form of his career. And I don’t buy these arguments about Bayern’s one-month-break. When you’re in form, you’re in form and nothing changes that. But football, especially UCL football, is unpredictable so I wouldn’t hand the silverware to Bayern just yet... and Man City look great too. So do Real Madrid. Maybe Lionel Messi could even have a swansong with his weak-as-hell Barca squad. I wouldn’t rule out anyone. Except Chelsea…

Who will be the surprise package?

Sharland: It has to be Atalanta doesn’t it? They have been brilliant since Serie A returned and I am confident they’re going to beat PSG, particularly if Mbappe can’t play. They are quite possibly the best team to watch in Europe right now and that attack can take on anyone, maybe even Simeone’s Atletico…

Bregevin: Do Atletico count as a surprise? Still, they're not a big name like Bayern, Barca, Real Madrid or Juventus so it would be a surprise to see them lift the trophy. They probably have their best opportunity after falling in the 'good' part of the draw, and the fact PSG are stealing all the attention in this half is even better for them. Atletico kicked Liverpool out of the tournament, they showed good form after the restart of La Liga and have that winning mentality to shine in a one-legged tournament.

Pace: Surprising and unexpected team? Atalanta. Gian Piero Gasperini's team surprised Europe in the group stage and in the last 16 against Valencia. Now comes the most difficult and challenging part. For Atalanta, PSG will be a tough obstacle. But they could put Thomas Tuchel's team in great difficulty with their proactive, spectacular and carefree football.

Atalanta Image credit: Getty Images

Hiusiak: The most common answer here will be Atalanta. They gained great confidence from their post-lockdown performances in Serie A, securing that Champions League spot for next season. But it’s worth keeping an eye on RB Leipzig, even without Timo Werner. They've had more than a month to prepare for this tournament. Maybe they can spring a surprise against Atletico and reach the semis.

Galan: Atalanta have been the great underdog this season. They had a great performance against Valencia and it’s a team that has been playing really attractive football in Serie A. They were close to going home in the group stage but their comeback has been remarkable. They have no pressure and could keep surprising in Europe.

Blazaewicz: Atalanta or RB Leipzig. Both teams look captivating. They play clever, offensive and direct football. If there's any justice in this sport, one of those teams has to advance to at least the semi-finals.

Who will be the star of the tournament?

Sharland: Kevin De Bruyne. If Manchester City are going to win this thing De Bruyne is going to have to keep playing as he has been since the restart. It’s a massive ask given their path to the final but there is perhaps only one player in the world, Robert Lewandowski, who comes into this tournament in better form than De Bruyne. In tight games you need a spark to unlock the door. He is that spark.

Bregevin: Robert Lewandowski. Bayern's leading striker is clearly dominating this season and has showed no signs of slowing down after the Bundesliga restart. He's in a strong team and has great support in attack with Thomas Muller back to his best and Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman doing such a great job on the wings. Lewandowski was the top scorer in the UCL before the break and he'll have that special motivation to finish the job as well as leading Bayern to the trophy. Shame there won't be a Ballon d'Or at the end of the year though...

Bayern's Roberts Lewandowski Image credit: Getty Images

Pace: It would be a crime not to mention Messi and Ronaldo, but we can expand the list of MVP candidates to include at least two other players. Robert Lewandowski is experiencing his best season ever (51 goals in all competitions so far with Bayern) and was the top scorer in Bundesliga with 34 goals. But there's also Karim Benzema, who has dragged Real Madrid to the Liga title. Against Manchester City Los Blancos need a miracle but with the French striker (seven goals and two assists in his last 10 matches in Liga) nothing is impossible.

Hiusiak: As I said above, I would put my money on Neymar going all in while he's in Lisbon. With Mbappe out, he has to carry the team on his back and lead them through the tournament. Other players to watch: Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski.

Galan: Robert Lewandowski is the main candidate to be MVP of this Champions League. His 11 goals before the Covid-19 crisis will be difficult to beat. But Marcos Llorente is in great form since the Anfield win. If Real Madrid qualify by beating Man City, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos will be two serious candidates as well.

Blazaewicz: First things first: I anticipate a heavyweight duel between Kevin De Bruyne and Robert Lewandowski. Both players are simply one step ahead of the rest of the crew. Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos look quite good as well but I don’t see Real Madrid eliminating Man City. And last but not least: Messi. When he’s fully focused, rested, motivated, he’s the best player around. Period. That’s why his anger at Barca’s helpless situation might produce something even more unique from this unique maestro.

Who will be the biggest surprise player?

Sharland: Is it surprising to say Alphonso Davies? He was superb against Chelsea in the first leg and was excellent when the Bundesliga returned. I suspect most people are aware of how talented he is but this tournament, against the best teams in the world, could really cement it.

Bregevin: Alphonso Davies already made some noise, so I guess he can't enter the conversation. Same goes for Marcos Llorente as he shined against Liverpool, but he's still floating under the radar and really stepped up with his new role in Atletico's attack and will be a name to watch in Lisbon. That's a lot on Bayern-Atletico, so I'll complete the trio with Ferland Mendy. He's improving very quickly with Real Madrid and could be key for a team looking for a miracle at the Etihad. Of course, he'll need to have more than one game to prove his value in this tournament.

Pace: Our bet is Joao Felix, even though his physical condition could be better. The 20-year-old Portuguese is the most expensive player in Atletico's history and he has a good chance to make his mark in this strange Champions League. His season has not been so bright, but his youth and talent could be a plus in this intense August.

Joao Felix of Atlético Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

Hiusiak: As Bayern's right-back Pavard is out with an injury, Hans Flick had to readjust his team. If Kimmich is put in for Pavard, that could leave his spot open in midfield for Thiago. The Spaniard is very likely leaving Bayern after seven years after the tournament. This is his chance to change the narrative on his time in Germany. As for young players: Dani Olmo/Patrik Schick (Leipzig) and Phil Foden (Man City) will be interesting to watch.

Galan: As I said before, Marcos Llorente could be the great new name of this Champions League. He showed a glimpse of his new role as a second striker at Anfield and his final games in La Liga have been very promising. Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig could take some extra responsibilities for Barcelona and try to help Messi to win another Champions League for Barcelona in a difficult season. Last, but not least, we are eager to see how Dani Olmo takes the baton now that Werner has left Leipzig

Blazaewicz: Riqui Puig, that’s what my heart tells me. Yet my mind tells me that we should expect the unexpected from Phil Foden. He’s only 20 but sometimes he looks like he should be at least a decade older. A marvellous talent under a marvellous and fitting manager. The money’s in the bank with these two.difference makers.

And finally what sort of tournament are you expecting given the restrictions and uniqueness of it?

Sharland: Honestly I think this is going to be a lot of fun. With one-off ties and the games coming thick and fast I think fans are really going to enjoy what we see. The lack of supporters is obviously going to change things but in England some of the matches between big teams have been pretty enjoyable (although some have also been terrible to watch!). The big thing to take away is that we might see a surprise winner given the unique circumstances.

Bregevin: The UCL has never been so unpredictable. There will surely be a fitness gap between teams that arrive having played a different number of games, which might make a big difference in terms of intensity and endurance. But most of all, the fact there is only one leg in a neutral venue, without any fans support, makes almost everything possible. It will make a strange atmosphere for a big event, but it should still be a very emotional competition.

Pace: This Champions League is unpredictable, there are many variables and unknowns. We will see a Final Eight in Lisbon with quarter-finals, semi-finals and final concentrated in 12 days with closed-doors and knockout matches. Furthermore, the condition of the teams is a big question mark. Bayern Munich, for example, played their last official match a month ago. Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta have just finished Serie A. Expect surprises on the pitch.

Champions League draw Image credit: Eurosport

Hiusiak: This could get very interesting, with some crazy results. Different rest-times before the tournament and fitness-levels might play a big part. But we learned one thing in the Bundesliga after the restart: the empty stadium favours the better team, regardless of playing at home or away. So it should be interesting if that theory prevails at the highest level.

Galan: We expect one of the most surprising editions in recent history. The fact that there won’t be any second chances for anyone makes it very difficult to predict anything and every country is in a different moment of the season. Serie A has just concluded, the Spanish teams have had a week of holidays, the Germans finished their season long ago and PSG and Lyon have barely played since the pandemic first hit Europe. This Champions League could be won by anyone.

Blazaewicz: It will be much quieter and intimate, that’s for sure. On one hand, the lack of audience could be a problem, but on the other football stays the same with or without fans in the stands. Footballers at this level are meant to bring us joy and entertainment and I think that they will do that over the next fortnight. The new format could be a huge plus. One match, 90 minutes, slip up and you’re gone. Modern club football hasn’t seen that so far so it should be an exciting adventure.

Champions League Champions League: Team profiles from the experts – strengths, weaknesses and predictions 7 HOURS AGO