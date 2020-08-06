Football
Champions League

'He preferred not to play' - Zinedine Zidane explains Gareth Bale absence vs Man City

Gareth Bale & Zinedine Zidane

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
6 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale was left out of Real Madrid’s squad to face Manchester City because he didn’t want to play.

Bale has hardly featured under Zidane since the season restarted and has appeared disinterested when watching with his team-mates.

Asked about Bale’s absence for the Champions League last-16 second leg against City, Zidane said: “I'll explain. Many things have been said. We have a respectful coach-player relationship. The only thing I can say is that he preferred not to play. Nothing more. The rest is between him and me."

Although Bale doesn’t seem to feature in Zidane’s plans, he has two years left on his contract and seemingly doesn’t wish to leave despite his lack of minutes."

"Gareth is fine," his agent Jonathan Barnett told the BBC recently.

"He has two years left on his contract. He likes living in Madrid and he is going nowhere."

