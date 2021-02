Football

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid side 'really lack potency up front' in Champions League campaign

In the latest Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game, the team look back at Real Madrid's tight victory over Atalanta in their Champions League last 16 clash. The team are not overly impressed with Real Madrid and make the point that they "lack potency" in attacking areas at crucial times.

00:04:59, 16 views, an hour ago