Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss Manchester United’s next two Champions League fixtures after his initial one-match ban was increased to two games for "rough play".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side found themselves down to 10 men after 35 minutes in the shock 2-1 defeat to Young Boys a fortnight ago, after Wan-Bissaka’s challenge on Christopher Martins Pereira led to the 23-year-old being shown a straight red card.

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body said Wan-Bissaka would be suspended "for the next two UEFA club competition matches... for rough play".

Wan-Bissaka will now miss next month’s fixture against Atalanta, in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

United will be desperate for all three points in both games, as they currently find themselves bottom of Group F after their opening defeat.

