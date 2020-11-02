Ajax will be missing a host of first-team players for their Champions League encounter with FC Midtjylland after Covid-19 ripped through the club.

The Eredivisie side confirmed that a reduced squad would travel to Denmark without providing any further details but De Telegraaf – under the headline ‘New corona explosion hits Ajax’ – report that Erik ten Hag will be without Dusan Tadic, Davy Klaassen, André Onana, Maarten Stekelenburg and Ryan Gravenberch for the match.

The paper adds that 11 players from the Ajax first team and the youth team tested positive, with the club awaiting results on secondary tests.

The Ajax coach will speak to the media at 17:45 GMT.

Ajax squad:

Scherpen

Schuurs

Mazraoui

Blind

Martínez

Tagliafico

Klaiber

Timber

Álvarez

Ekkelenkamp

Neres

Antony

Promes

Traoré

Huntelaar

Brobbey

Jensen

