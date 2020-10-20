Two second-half goals from Alvaro Morata saw Juventus comfortably beat Dynamo Kiev 2-0 at their Champions League Group G opener at Olympskiy Stadium.

Juventus had the bulk of the best chances in a relatively drab first half. Federico Chiesa forced Dynamo goalkeeper Georgi Bushchan into a smart low save in the 12th minute. Moments later and defender Giorgio Chiellini headed just wide - to his own surprise - after Bushchan flapped at a corner.

Football Ronaldo 'may have broken health protocols returning to Italy' 15/10/2020 AT 18:56

Arguably the best first-half opportunity fell to Dejan Kulusevki. Aaron Ramsey engineered a ball into the box from the byline which the 20-year-old flicked on goal, only to be denied by busy Buschan.

Juventus restarted after the break at a much quicker tempo and they took the lead 50 seconds in. Kulusevki's low placed shot on the edge of the box was parried out by Buschan straight to Morata, who fired into the net from point-blank range.

The rest of the half was a tepid affair with neither side even registering a shot on target until the 84th minute when Morata met Juan Cuadrado's precise cross with a firm header into the bottom corner.

Although Juve were far from their best, their recently-appointed boss Andrea Pirlo will undoubtedly be pleased to get his Champions League Group G campaign underway with all three points ahead of their mouthwatering clash against Barcelona on Matchday 2.

TALKING POINT - Juve's attack lacked spark

No Cristiano Ronaldo = problems. Juve were under little pressure from Dynamo to extend their advantage and it showed as the visitors moved the ball around ponderously for large portions of the match without doing anything with it.

The sooner Ronaldo is back the better because there was a lack of a driving force to energise Juve's undoubtedly talented attack.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Federico Chiesa

Despite Morata scoring twice, 22-year-old Chiesa was Juventus' most creative outlet for the entirety of the uneventful match. His runs down the left flank caused Dynamo problems and it was his fine run down the left effectively jump-started the chain of events that led to Morata's simple first goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Szczesny (6), Danilo (6), Bonucci (6), Chiesa (7), Bentancur (6), Rabiot (6), Cuadrado (6), Ramsey (6), Kulusevski (6), Morata (7)

Subs: Demiral (6), Dybala (5), Arthur (N/A), Bernardeschi (N/A)

Dynamo Kiev: Bushchan (6), Kedziora (5), Zabarnyi (5), Mykolenko (5), Karavayev (5), Byalskyi, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Tsygankov, Supriaha, De Pena

Subs: Rodrigues (6), Popov (6) , Verbic (N/A), Garmash (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

14' - Chiesa breaks free down the left flank and drives his shot low aiming for Buschan's left corner, but the Ukrainian makes a strong left-handed save and bats behind for the first corner of the evening. The set-piece goes out for another corner. Bushchan flaps at it and Chiellini heads just wide at the far post! I don't think Juve's captain expected to get an opportunity there!

16' - Chiesa again engineers some space down the left. He cuts onto his right foot and curls a shot on goal, but this time it veers just wide. The 22-year-old has easily been Juventus' biggest threat so far.

35' - SAVE! A great stop from Bushchan! Ramsey does brilliantly to get around Zabarnyi before firing a low cross to the near post from the byline which Kulusevski flicks on goal, but Buschan gets down low to keep it out!

46' - GOAL! Just 50 seconds into the second half and Juventus lead! Chisea passes to Ramsey who flicks it back to Kulusevki, his placed shot on the edge of the box is parried by Buschan straight out to Morata who fires into the roof of the net from point-blank range. Juventus lead!

84' - GOAL! Morata scores again with a nice finish to surely seal all three points for Juve! It's a fantastic cross from Cuadrado down the right and he nods in on the run! Surely all over now.

Football Wales midfielder Ramsey to miss Bulgaria trip due to injury 13/10/2020 AT 17:04