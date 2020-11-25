Arturo Vidal may have cost Inter Milan big time.

After a poor start to their Champions League campaign, Inter went into their match against Real Madrid on Wednesday knowing defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb to get out of the group.

They made a bad start as Eden Hazard scored an early penalty, and things soon got worse.

Vidal was shown a yellow card by referee Anthony Vidal for protesting a penalty decision in the 32nd minute of the match. Less than 10 seconds Vidal was shown a second yellow card as he continued to argue with Taylor and got in his face.

Vidal continued to protest even after walking off the pitch but his dismissal left Inter with a lot of work to do in the final hour of the game.

