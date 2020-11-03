Diogo Jota continued his red-hot form with a hat-trick as Liverpool won their opening three games of a Champions League Group stage for the first time ever courtesy of an emphatic 5-0 success at Atalanta.

The Portuguese forward was given an opportunity to stake a claim for a more regular spot ahead of Roberto Firmino and duly produced a display to suggest the Brazilian’s place in the famed front three could be under real threat.

transfers Dortmund superstar Haaland 'will land' at Liverpool - Euro Papers 11 HOURS AGO

Jota opened the scoring with a sublime dinked finish before a wonderful first touch set up the chance for him to drill home his second just past the half hour.

Liverpool then ran riot at the start of the second period as the Italians feel apart. Mo Salah became the club’s joint-second highest scorer in Europe alongside Michael Owen (22) when he ran clear to curve home before Sadio Mane got in on the act with a fine clipped finish from the Egyptian’s pass.

Mane then turned provider to send Jota clear. The former Wolves man showed great pace to charge in-behind, round the keeper and slot in his first hat-trick for the Reds on 54 minutes.

Ahead of the contest, Atalanta’s adventurous style was highlighted as a serious threat to the Merseysiders’ injury-hit central defence, but it never really materialised as 19-year-old Rhys Williams shone alongside Joe Gomez on his first Champions League start.

Liverpool will now turn their attention to the small matter of Sunday’s Premier League showdown at Manchester City, but in terms of Group D, they will hope to clinch qualification to the knockout stage at home to Atalanta on November 25, while Ajax host FC Midtjylland.

TALKING POINT

Jota hits new heights on a five-star night for Klopp. Jota will grab all the headlines - and he thoroughly deserves them – but there were so many positives for Klopp. The forward wouldn’t have been on many Kopites’ wish-list in terms of top striker targets this summer, but he’s already establishing himself as a fans favourite. He’s not only staking a claim to be a regular in the starting XI, but on this form he’s in the running for signing of the season.

This was supposed to be Liverpool’s biggest test in Europe so far, but they produced one of their best performances of the season to win at a canter. It was a third clean sheet on the bounce in Group D and achieved with a 19-year-old rookie at the heart of the defence. Salah maintained his own magnificent form with his ninth of the campaign while Mane netted his fifth as the Merseysiders continued their impressive run since the news of Virgil van Dijk's shocking injury lay-off.

The only thing missing was a goal from Roberto Firmino when he came off the bench, but overall Klopp will be delighted with the manner of the win ahead of a crunch game at Man City on Sunday.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Diogo Jota (Liverpool). What a signing the former Wolves man is proving to be. He took his tally to seven goals in 10 appearances since joining Liverpool and now has six in his last four outings. His direct running caused problems all night as he linked up brilliantly with Mane and Salah. He's already showing he's on the same wave-length as all of his new teammates.

Premier League Salah did not dive against West Ham, has marks to prove it: Klopp 18 HOURS AGO