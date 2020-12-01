Thomas Muller came off the bench to score a penalty late on as an under-strength Bayern Munich drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid who need a point next week to seal their place in the next round of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone, who was again without Diego Costa and Luis Suarez, saw Joao Felix step up his game with his through balls and fancy flicks.

The Portuguese playmaker was the best player on the park and gave his side the lead with a striker's finish at the near post for his third of the season in this competition.

Joao Felix Image credit: Getty Images

The reigning champions, who rested their stars including Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer with a debut for 17-year-old Bright Arrey-Mbi, carved out few chances with their best opportunity falling to the impressive Jamal Musiala who fired narrowly wide from distance.

Hansi Flick brought on Muller and Serge Gnabry in the second half but their tempo remained slow and they created little.

But Muller earned them a fortunate draw after being brought down by Felipe for a penalty which he converted four minutes from time. The result means Atleti must avoid defeat away to Red Bull Salzburg to progress ahead of the Austrians.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid): The 21-year-old was at his majestic best occupying the space in front of the Bayern defence. They could not get near him as he linked up brilliantly with Yannick Carrasco throughout and was on the scoresheet after a well timed run into the box.

Atletico Madrid's Portuguese midfielder Joao Felix eyes the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A football match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on December 1, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico: Oblak 5, Trippier 6, Savic 5, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 5, Llorente 7, Saul 5, Koke 5, Carrasco 7, Correa 8, Felix 9...Subs: Felipe 5, Herrera n/a, Lemar n/a.

Bayern: Nübel 5, Sarr 4, Süle 8, Arrey-Mbi 5, Hernandez 6, Martinez 5, Alaba 6, Sane 5, Musiala 7, Costa 6, Choupo-Moting 4. Subs: Gnabry 5, Müller 8, Richards 5, Zirkzee n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

25' - GOAL FOR ATLETI! Felix tucks it in at the near post from Llorente's low cross.

31' - CLOSE! Musiala with a lovely turn, he bursts towards goal and fires a shot narrowly wide. He looks a player the boy.

43' - CHANCE! Llorente with a lovely dummy, he tees up Correa in the box who blazes it over, what a chance.

86' - BAYERN SCORE THE PENALTY! Muller is brought down by Felipe. And the veteran puts it into the corner to equalise.

89' - CLOSE! Lemar comes on and swings in a free-kick which finds Hermoso and he heads over - should have scored.

KEY STAT

Félix has scored seven goals in his last seven starts for Atleti in all competitions, as many as he netted in his previous 29 starts for the club.

