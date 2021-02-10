Atletico Madrid’s home leg with Chelsea in the Champions League last-16 has been moved to Romania due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Spanish government has put a ban on arrivals from the United Kingdom without quarantine, due to concerns about new variants of Covid-19.

For the match to go ahead, a neutral venue needed to be found, with Bucharest’s Arena Nationala stepping up to host it at the same time of 8pm GMT on Tuesday 23 February.

The second leg will still take place at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 17 March.

It’s the latest switch of venue involving English teams playing in Europe. Liverpool and Manchester City will play their away Champions League ties with Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively in Budapest, because of similar restrictions placed on the UK by Germany.

Manchester United’s Europa League last-32 first leg with Real Sociedad has been shifted from Spain to Italian side Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin, while the UK’s inclusion of Portugal on its travel ‘red list’ means Arsenal’s ‘away’ leg with Benfica will be played in Rome, Italy, with the ‘home’ return match staged in Athens, Greece.

Despite all this, the away goals rule will still be in play.

